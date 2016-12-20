Risks from bat bites and scratches in Australia need to be highlighted, say researchers
Public health agencies in Australia are being urged to tackle the strong desire of some members of the public to help injured or distressed bats, whose scratch or bite could lead to a fatal infection. Researchers with Queensland Health in Brisbane have delved into potential exposures to Australian Bat Lyssavirus between 2009 and 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horsetalk.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|1 hr
|Herassed
|37
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P...
|1 hr
|Rick
|3
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Thu
|Harvey
|1
|Australia pros and cons
|Thu
|Skipslayer
|2
|Can you buy amyl/popper online in Australia (Mar '14)
|Thu
|ShaunR
|38
|Where to get Quality Wee d / Hashes in Melbourne
|Thu
|Dash
|4
|Want to get rid of smelly farts? Here's how you...
|Wed
|Foo McPoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC