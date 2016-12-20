Risks from bat bites and scratches in...

Risks from bat bites and scratches in Australia need to be highlighted, say researchers

Thursday

Public health agencies in Australia are being urged to tackle the strong desire of some members of the public to help injured or distressed bats, whose scratch or bite could lead to a fatal infection. Researchers with Queensland Health in Brisbane have delved into potential exposures to Australian Bat Lyssavirus between 2009 and 2014.

Australia

