Report: Margot Robbie Marries Director Beau
Sydney's Daily Telegraph is reporting the 26-year-old Australian-born Suicide Squad star wed her longtime beau, British director Tom Ackerley, in a "secret" ceremony Sunday night in Byron Bay, New South Wales, on the southeastern Australian coast. There are few details and so far, nothing on either Robbie or Ackerley's social media to confirm the news, but News.com.au has posted what they say are the first photos from the event, showing Robbie in her wedding dress, though there are no pics of the ceremony itself.
