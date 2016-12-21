Perpetual LOYAL leads Sydney to Hobar...

Perpetual LOYAL leads Sydney to Hobart race on record pace

19 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Supermaxi Perpetual LOYAL remained on course Tuesday to win the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in record time after inheriting the lead when race favorite Wild Oats XI withdrew due to a hydraulic failure. Perpetual LOYAL took the lead when eight-time line honors winner Wild Oats quit the race early Tuesday and for the second year in a row with a failure which affected its moveable keel.

