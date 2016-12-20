Online New Year's Threats Prompt Australian Arrest
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House in a display before the midnight fireworks that will usher in the new year in Australia's largest city, Dec. 31, 2015. Australian counter-terror officers arrested a 40-year-old man at Sydney Airport, after he disembarked from a flight from London, and charged him with making online threats "relating to New Year's Eve" festivities in Sydney, police said Friday.
