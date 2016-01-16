Melbourne terror raids: Foiled attack...

Melbourne terror raids: Foiled attack the latest terror plot to target Christmas

There are 16 comments on the Sydney Morning Herald story from Friday, titled Melbourne terror raids: Foiled attack the latest terror plot to target Christmas. In it, Sydney Morning Herald reports that:

Melbourne, December 23, 2016: Police arrest seven young men, six Australian born, one born in Egypt, allegedly planning a bomb, knife and gun attack in Melbourne at Federation Square, Flinders Street station and St Paul's cathedral. Berlin, December 19, 2016: A truck drives into crowds at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, outside Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church on Monday evening, leaving at least 12 dead.

Dutch

Budva, Montenegro

#1 Friday
Well ISIS did it in Berlin killing 12 civilians and injuring dozens.
Ssv

Since: Apr 16

52

Reservoir, Australia

#2 Friday
Dutch wrote:
Well ISIS did it in Berlin killing 12 civilians and injuring dozens.
These people are mentally ill. The government should deport these animals.
We give them a help and a home at tax payers expenses and this is what we get in return.
If you don't like it here go home. Simple.
Howie

Canada

#3 Friday
One more reason why all Muslims need to be expelled from white nations.

Botswana

Melbourne, Australia

#4 Friday
Dutch wrote:
Well ISIS did it in Berlin killing 12 civilians and injuring dozens.
You are muslim yourself, how else to explain your hatred of Jews? Your real name is Abdul Mohammad van der Bin Laden.

Ssv

Since: Apr 16

52

Reservoir, Australia

#5 Friday
Botswana wrote:
You are muslim yourself, how else to explain your hatred of Jews? Your real name is Abdul Mohammad van der Bin Laden.
It's not about Muslims or any other religion. It's about doing the right thing as a human being and getting on with your life and leaving your troubles behind.
Ssv

Since: Apr 16

52

Reservoir, Australia

#6 Friday
Botswana wrote:
You are muslim yourself, how else to explain your hatred of Jews? Your real name is Abdul Mohammad van der Bin Laden.
One more thing Botswana. What makes you think i hate Jews? I dont hate any religion as i have many friend that are Muslims .
Botswana

Melbourne, Australia

#7 Friday
Ssv wrote:
One more thing Botswana. What makes you think i hate Jews? I dont hate any religion as i have many friend that are Muslims .
Was my comment directed towards you? Read posts properly before responding, or are you Dutchie and you've just exposed yourself as a toilet rat by forgetting to change usernames? Do your muslim friends know you trawl topix looking for other perverts? They'd string you up if they did, no questions asked.

Ssv

Since: Apr 16

52

Reservoir, Australia

#8 Friday
Botswana wrote:
Was my comment directed towards you? Read posts properly before responding, or are you Dutchie and you've just exposed yourself as a toilet rat by forgetting to change usernames? Do your muslim friends know you trawl topix looking for other perverts? They'd string you up if they did, no questions asked.
I have no idea what you are going on about.
Anyway Merry Christmas.
Botswana

Melbourne, Australia

#9 Yesterday
Ssv wrote:
I have no idea what you are going on about.
That's because you toilet rats have less than half the intelligence of a concrete slab.

Ssv

Since: Apr 16

52

Melbourne, Australia

#10 Yesterday
Botswana wrote:
That's because you toilet rats have less than half the intelligence of a concrete slab.
No toilet rat.
Why are you so upset?
Truth hurts?
Botswana

Melbourne, Australia

#11 Yesterday
Ssv wrote:
Truth hurts?
This is the sort of response I'd expect from a twelve year old or a Bumstead. This place is sh-t at the best of times, but it really plummets during school holidays.

Ssv

Since: Apr 16

52

Melbourne, Australia

#12 Yesterday
Botswana wrote:
This is the sort of response I'd expect from a twelve year old or a Bumstead. This place is sh-t at the best of times, but it really plummets during school holidays.
Botswana. You need to get over the problems that you have and move on you looser
Botswana

Melbourne, Australia

#13 Yesterday
Ssv wrote:
Botswana. You need to get over the problems that you have and move on you looser
This place never ceases to amaze me. Perhaps you should check out the definition of "looser" at Urban Dictionary; it confirms what I've been saying about you.
JxT2017

“MOVSQ”

Since: Dec 16

9

Sydney

#14 Yesterday
Howie wrote:
One more reason why all Muslims need to be expelled from white nations.
What always baffles me the most is why these refugees constantly choose western countries which predominantly Christian, where is Saudi Arabia? Qatar? etc... It's ironic that they now turn their backs on those who provided them with the best sanctuaries given how much they do enjoy our social welfare, grogs, drugs and women while pretending to oppose them!
One of the most ungrateful types of people, brain-washed by their blind acceptance of their holy religious book, it is of no wonder that global sympathy to their plight is slowly diminishing by their barbaric action upon innocent people of their adopted homes.

MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL (no pun intended to commit an act of blasphemy to those devout Muslims who read this post)
Einsatzgruppen

Caulfield North, Australia

#16 Yesterday
Ssv wrote:
One more thing Botswana. What makes you think i hate Jews? I dont hate any religion as i have many friend that are Muslims .
Jews are scum. Plain and simple.

Dutch

Budva, Montenegro

#17 Yesterday
Botswana wrote:
You are muslim yourself, how else to explain your hatred of Jews? Your real name is Abdul Mohammad van der Bin Laden.
Yes strange?Where could possibly that sentiment come form?It's not like Jews created problems and troubles in every place they went.Oh wait...
