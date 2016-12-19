Matthew McConaughey faked Australian accent for women
The 47-year-old actor lived down under in New South Wales for a year when he was 19 years old, and has admitted that upon his return to the US, he spent some time pretending he had picked up the distinct Aussie accent whilst he was there. Speaking on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Thursday evening , the star said: "The ladies kinda were [into it], which is why I was doing it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|1 hr
|Skipslayer
|5
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Mo ham head
|55
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|8 hr
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|15 hr
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC