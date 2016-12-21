Massive Seal Wanders into Australian Suburb and onto Parked Car
A massive fur seal made itself at home on top of a parked car in a suburban community in Tasmania, Australia. After wandering into the suburb of Launceton on Monday, the fur seal slid on top of a car, denting its hood and cracking its windshield, reported ABC News' partner, Seven News in Australia.
