Manus Island detainees blame Australia for death of young refugee
Detainees at a refugee camp on Manus Island are blaming the Australian government for the death of a 27-year-old Sudanese refugee on Christmas Eve. Faysal Ishak Ahmed died in Brisbane, Queensland, on December 24 after being airlifted from Australia's detention center in Papua New Guina, authorities said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|2 hr
|Foo
|13
|I can't wait for the day white people become ex... (May '13)
|3 hr
|Jack of all Cultures
|177
|How to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in New...
|7 hr
|Marshall
|2
|Would you star in a Granny Porn Movie? (Jan '15)
|14 hr
|paul
|3
|ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ...
|Sun
|Abdul
|1
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Chuck
|41
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC