Man involved in car fire at Australian Christian Lobby still in serious but stable condition five days after suffering burns The man involved in the car fire outside the Australian Christian Lobby's Canberra headquarters remains in a serious but stable condition five days after presenting himself to hospital with serious burns. The 35-year-old was airlifted from Canberra Hospital early Thursday evening to Sydney's Concord Hospital, one of two adult specialist burns units in New South Wales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.