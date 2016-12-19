Man involved in car fire at Australia...

Man involved in car fire at Australian Christian Lobby still in...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Man involved in car fire at Australian Christian Lobby still in serious but stable condition five days after suffering burns The man involved in the car fire outside the Australian Christian Lobby's Canberra headquarters remains in a serious but stable condition five days after presenting himself to hospital with serious burns. The 35-year-old was airlifted from Canberra Hospital early Thursday evening to Sydney's Concord Hospital, one of two adult specialist burns units in New South Wales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 2 hr Dutchie 8
News Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s... 8 hr Lickz4003 10
White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09) 22 hr Slick guy 77
Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11) 23 hr Chuck 41
I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12) Sat TomatoMike 12
The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15) Sat mr natural 18
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Adelaide Sat 420Santa 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,809

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC