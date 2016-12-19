Man drowns at Casuarina Sands in Canb...

Man drowns at Casuarina Sands in Canberra on Christmas Day 2016

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s... 3 hr Lickz4003 10
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 11 hr Skipslayer 5
White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09) 17 hr Slick guy 77
Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11) 18 hr Chuck 41
I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12) 21 hr TomatoMike 12
The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15) Sat mr natural 18
Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Adelaide Sat 420Santa 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,693

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC