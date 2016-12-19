Man charged with 2 slayings in infamous Australian cold case
A man was charged with two counts of murder on Friday in a notorious, 20-year-old case that terrified residents of Western Australia and became one of the country's longest-running investigations. The development in the so-called "Claremont serial killings" case comes two decades after three women vanished from the wealthy Perth suburb of Claremont in Western Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|1 hr
|Skipslayer
|5
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Mo ham head
|55
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|8 hr
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|15 hr
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC