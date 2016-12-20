Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Australia
Police are hunting a pair of cruel cat-nappers who, armed with a knife, stole a kitten in Melbourne, Australia's south-east suburbs. Bayside Crime Investigation Unit detectives said the couple were carrying the unnamed kitten in a cat box.
