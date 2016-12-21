Hot, humid weather to round out 2016
After a Christmas cracker on the weather front, parts of the South Coast are set to be hit by a heatwave to round out 2016. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe heatwave alert for the Illawarra and South Coast from Wednesday to Friday, with temperatures expected to be up to about 14 degrees above the December average.
