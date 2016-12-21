Heart attack risk doubled for people ...

Heart attack risk doubled for people with less education according to new Australian research

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Medical News Today

People who leave school without a school certificate are more than twice as likely to have a heart attack as those with a university degree, according to groundbreaking new Australian research from the largest ongoing study of healthy ageing in the Southern Hemisphere, the Sax Institute's 45 and Up Study. Researchers investigated the links between education and cardiovascular disease events by following 267,153 men and women in the state of New South Wales aged over 45, who are part of the Sax Institute's 45 and Up Study, for over five years.

