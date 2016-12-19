Flash flooding in Central Australia forces mass evacuation

A massive Christmas night storm and heavy rain that has sparked damaging flash floods in Central Australia is being described as a once-in-a-half-century weather event by the Bureau of Meteorology . A quarter of the community of Kintore has been evacuated after it was drenched by 232mm of rain in the 24 hours since 9am yesterday - taking the December total to a record 373.4mm.

