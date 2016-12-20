Fireworks around Australia to welcome 2017
David Bowie, Prince and Gene Wilder will be honoured in the Sydney pyrotechnics display, which will adorn the Harbour Bridge, barges and CBD at midnight. More than a million people are expected to flock to the celebration where an estimated seven tonnes of fireworks will be let loose over the harbour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|21 hr
|Harvey
|1
|Australia pros and cons
|Thu
|Skipslayer
|2
|Can you buy amyl/popper online in Australia (Mar '14)
|Thu
|ShaunR
|38
|Where to get Quality Wee d / Hashes in Melbourne
|Thu
|Dash
|4
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P...
|Thu
|Dash
|2
|Want to get rid of smelly farts? Here's how you...
|Wed
|Foo McPoo
|1
|Australia is not important country-too irrelevant (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Mover
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC