Detainees blame Australia for death o...

Detainees blame Australia for death of young refugee

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

OCTOBER 16: In this handout photo provided by the Australian Department of Immigration and Citizenship, facilities at the Manus Island Regional Processing Facility, used for the detention of asylum seekers that arrive by boat, primarily to Christmas Island off the Australian mainland, on October 16, 2012 on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. The Australian government announced in a joint press conference with Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill that all asylum seekers that arrive at Christmas Island or the Australian mainland will be processed and resettled in Papua New Guinea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 10 hr Foo 13
I can't wait for the day white people become ex... (May '13) 11 hr Jack of all Cultures 177
How to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in New... 15 hr Marshall 2
Would you star in a Granny Porn Movie? (Jan '15) 22 hr paul 3
ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ... Sun Abdul 1
White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09) Sun Slick guy 77
Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11) Sat Chuck 41
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,878 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC