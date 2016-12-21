Death of ex kiap & Australian police ...

Death of ex kiap & Australian police officer Paul Jones

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

PAUL Milton Jones, who died in Canberra just before Christmas, was born in Sydney in 1942 and grew up with a love of bush-walking and no inkling that he would get more than his fill of it in the mountains of Papua New Guinea. In 1962 he successfully applied for acceptance as a cadet patrol officer and after initial training found himself at Bolubolu, PNG, in 1963.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust... 6 hr Lassie 1
News About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C... 15 hr Katzenjammas 2
News Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09) 21 hr Karan 55
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) Fri Herassed 37
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P... Fri Rick 2
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Thu Harvey 1
Australia pros and cons Dec 29 Skipslayer 2
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,483 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC