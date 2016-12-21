Death of ex kiap & Australian police officer Paul Jones
PAUL Milton Jones, who died in Canberra just before Christmas, was born in Sydney in 1942 and grew up with a love of bush-walking and no inkling that he would get more than his fill of it in the mountains of Papua New Guinea. In 1962 he successfully applied for acceptance as a cadet patrol officer and after initial training found himself at Bolubolu, PNG, in 1963.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knife-wielding cat-nappers on the loose in Aust...
|6 hr
|Lassie
|1
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|15 hr
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|Karan
|55
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Herassed
|37
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P...
|Fri
|Rick
|2
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Thu
|Harvey
|1
|Australia pros and cons
|Dec 29
|Skipslayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC