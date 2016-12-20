Dave 'Sideways' Sieders Wins Last Aus...

Dave 'Sideways' Sieders Wins Last Australian V8 Ute Series in Final Race At Sydney Olympic Park

With the brief exception of the El Camino and Ford Ranchero of the 1960s and 1970s, Americans have never really embraced the concept of a coupe front half, and a smaller open truck bed for the back half. There's actually a term in the automotive industry to describe these vehicles: Coupe Utility.

