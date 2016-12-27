Cyclist records magpie dive-bombing h...

Cyclist records magpie dive-bombing his helmet in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: UPI

An Australian man out for a bike ride captured video of a "notorious" magpie dive-bombing his helmet six times in a row. Joel Hatch, a ranger with Australian National Parks, said in an Instagram post he was out for a bike ride in Coonabarabran, New South Wales, when he encountered a magpie that's famous among locals for its attacks on cyclists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Australia is not important country-too irrelevant (Jan '13) 2 hr Mover 9
News Melbourne's new Bible belt where politics swing... Tue Dutchie 3
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... Mon Foo 11
I can't wait for the day white people become ex... (May '13) Mon Jack of all Cultures 177
How to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in New... Mon Marshall 2
Would you star in a Granny Porn Movie? (Jan '15) Dec 26 paul 3
ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ... Dec 25 Abdul 1
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,364

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC