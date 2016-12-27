Curvy 'Beyonc tower' on the rise in Australia :0

Curvy 'Beyonc © tower' on the ri...

Curvy 'Beyoncé tower' on the rise in Australia

A photo posted by E L E N B E R G F R A S E R on A bootylicious skyscraper in the central business district of Melbourne, Australia - a 79-story structure whose curvy shape takes its cues from the fabric-wrapped dancers in BeyoncA©'s "Ghost" music video - has broken ground, Curbed reports . Dubbed the Premier Tower, this mixed-use property, whose renderings show contours reminiscent of a female figure, expects a 2020 completion.

Australia

