Curvy 'Beyonc tower' on the rise in Australia :0
A photo posted by E L E N B E R G F R A S E R on A bootylicious skyscraper in the central business district of Melbourne, Australia - a 79-story structure whose curvy shape takes its cues from the fabric-wrapped dancers in BeyoncA©'s "Ghost" music video - has broken ground, Curbed reports . Dubbed the Premier Tower, this mixed-use property, whose renderings show contours reminiscent of a female figure, expects a 2020 completion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia is not important country-too irrelevant (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Mover
|9
|Melbourne's new Bible belt where politics swing...
|Tue
|Dutchie
|3
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Mon
|Foo
|11
|I can't wait for the day white people become ex... (May '13)
|Mon
|Jack of all Cultures
|177
|How to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in New...
|Mon
|Marshall
|2
|Would you star in a Granny Porn Movie? (Jan '15)
|Dec 26
|paul
|3
|ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ...
|Dec 25
|Abdul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC