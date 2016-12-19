Child safety visited Curtis Powell's home two months before death
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. The Department of Child Safety was asking questions of a 10-year-old boy's carers less than two months before he was found dead covered in more than 200 bruises, court documents show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|1 hr
|Skipslayer
|5
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Mo ham head
|55
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|8 hr
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|15 hr
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC