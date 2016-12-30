Central Ballarat business destroyed by fire
Ballarat City Station Officer Luke Kneebone said it took firefighters 40 minutes to control the blaze at the Leading Edge Computers store on the corner of Grant and Armstrong streets. Mr Kneebone said firefighters were called to the scene at 2.40am to find the store "fully involved" by fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|1 hr
|black power
|12
|Would you star in a Granny Porn Movie? (Jan '15)
|6 hr
|paul
|3
|ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ...
|17 hr
|Abdul
|1
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|Sat
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|Sat
|mr natural
|18
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC