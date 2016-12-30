Central Ballarat business destroyed b...

Central Ballarat business destroyed by fire

Read more: The Courier

Ballarat City Station Officer Luke Kneebone said it took firefighters 40 minutes to control the blaze at the Leading Edge Computers store on the corner of Grant and Armstrong streets. Mr Kneebone said firefighters were called to the scene at 2.40am to find the store "fully involved" by fire.

Australia

