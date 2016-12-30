Bikini blogger mocked by Kiwi fans for thinking Christmas comes to Australia first
Australia's favourite bikini blogger has been mocked by Kiwi fans for thinking Australians are the first to open their Christmas presents. Sydney-born but London and LA-based swimsuit fashion blogger and entrepreneur Natasha Oakley, 25, described as Australia's "most clickable export" with her more than 1.8 million Instagram followers, posted a shot of herself next to a vintage Porsche 356 in Sydney on Christmas Eve, saying "So excited for Christmas! Australia will be one of the first in the world to open their presents."
