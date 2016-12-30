Bikini blogger mocked by Kiwi fans fo...

Bikini blogger mocked by Kiwi fans for thinking Christmas comes to Australia first

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Australia's favourite bikini blogger has been mocked by Kiwi fans for thinking Australians are the first to open their Christmas presents. Sydney-born but London and LA-based swimsuit fashion blogger and entrepreneur Natasha Oakley, 25, described as Australia's "most clickable export" with her more than 1.8 million Instagram followers, posted a shot of herself next to a vintage Porsche 356 in Sydney on Christmas Eve, saying "So excited for Christmas! Australia will be one of the first in the world to open their presents."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona... 2 hr Foo 13
I can't wait for the day white people become ex... (May '13) 3 hr Jack of all Cultures 177
How to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in New... 7 hr Marshall 2
Would you star in a Granny Porn Movie? (Jan '15) 14 hr paul 3
ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ... Sun Abdul 1
White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09) Sun Slick guy 77
Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11) Sat Chuck 41
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,781

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC