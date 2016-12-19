Barefoot man who left crash found

AUTHORITIES have found a barefoot man who walked into the Nullarbor in Western Australia after a car crash left one dead and injured another. The man was seen wandering into the bush on Friday morning after a crash on the Eyre Highway, about 40km east of Balladonia Road House.

