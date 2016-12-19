Australia's Lower Plenty released 'Si...

Australia's Lower Plenty released 'Sister Sister'...

Keeping track of Melbourne, Australia's fertile indie rock scene is a full time job, given so many of the musicians are in 13 bands each and they keep making more. Lower Plenty , named after a Melbourne suburb, features Al Montefort , Daniel Twomey and Jensen Tjhung of Deaf Wish, and Sarah Heyward and make music that ranges from gentle guitar pop to more experimental/drony workouts.

Australia

