Australia's first cyclone of season heads for Pilbara iron ore belt

A tropical low in the Indian Ocean has intensified into Australia's first cyclone of the 2016-2017 summer season and could make landfall over the weekend, weather forecasters said on Wednesday. Tropical Cyclone Yvette will be slow moving before tracking south-eastward toward the sparsely populated coastal Pilbara iron ore belt in Western Australia state over the Christmas weekend, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

