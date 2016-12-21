Australian warning on R22 helicopters
The Australian aviation watchdog has urged all operators of Robinson R22 helicopters to watch for cracking in the main rotor blade. It follows all Robinson helicopters being placed on a New Zealand watchlist in October, which prompted swift reactions from three Government organisations.
