Australian Productivity Commission on...

Australian Productivity Commission on copyright

17 hrs ago

Adopting an Australian blueprint to reform copyrights laws could grow the economy, and increase the chance of the next Google being founded on these shores. The Australian Government Productivity Commission says the country should adopt the " fair use " copyright culture of the US, Israel and Singapore, all noted innovation and technology hubs.

Australia

