Australian police seize 1 ton of cocaine, arrest 15 men

A police officer guards a haul of drugs that are on display at an Australian Federal Police office in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Officials have seized more than a ton of cocaine worth about 360 million Australian dollars in what police have dubbed one of the largest drug busts in the nation's history.

