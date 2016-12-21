Australian police seize 1 ton of coca...

Australian police seize 1 ton of cocaine, arrest 15 men

Australian officials seized more than a ton of cocaine worth about 360 million Australian dollars in what police on Thursday dubbed one of the largest drug busts in the nation's history. Fifteen men were arrested following a 2 A1 2-year federal and state police investigation into suspected drug trafficking by commercial fishermen in Sydney, New South Wales police said in a statement.

