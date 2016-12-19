Australian Police Say They've Foiled ...

Australian Police Say They've Foiled Terror Plot Targeting Melbourne on Christmas Day

Seven people were arrested and five are still being questioned, Victoria police said in a Friday morning press conference. The attack is believed to have involved explosives and possibly other types of weapons and would have targeted a public area in the heart of Melbourne.

Australia

