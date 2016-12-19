Australian cyclone downgraded but cou...

Australian cyclone downgraded but could rebuild: forecasters

Australia's first cyclone of the 2016-2017 summer season has been downgraded to a tropical storm after losing punch over the Indian Ocean, but could reform in the next two days, forecasters said on Friday. "Ex-cyclone Yvette weakened overnight but may reintensify as it approaches the coast on the weekend," The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

