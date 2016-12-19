Australian cyclone downgraded but could rebuild: forecasters
Australia's first cyclone of the 2016-2017 summer season has been downgraded to a tropical storm after losing punch over the Indian Ocean, but could reform in the next two days, forecasters said on Friday. "Ex-cyclone Yvette weakened overnight but may reintensify as it approaches the coast on the weekend," The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|16 min
|Einsatzgruppen
|9
|ismaili dating site | ismaili singles meetup | ...
|4 hr
|Abdul
|1
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|14 hr
|Lickz4003
|10
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|Sat
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|Sat
|mr natural
|18
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC