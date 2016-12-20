Australia: We would not have voted in...

Australia: We would not have voted in favor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Although Australia is not currently a member of the UN Security Council, it claims that it would not have voted for the recent anti-Israel resolution if it had been. In a statement on Thursday, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said that Australia was ineligible to vote on the resolution because it was not a member of the Security Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Australia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14) 10 hr Herassed 37
Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P... 10 hr Rick 3
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb... Thu Harvey 1
Australia pros and cons Thu Skipslayer 2
Where to get Quality Wee d / Hashes in Melbourne Thu Dash 4
News Want to get rid of smelly farts? Here's how you... Wed Foo McPoo 1
Australia is not important country-too irrelevant (Jan '13) Wed Mover 9
See all Australia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Australia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Australia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,482,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC