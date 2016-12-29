Australia v Pakistan: Steve Smith makes hay while the sun shines on day four at the MCG
Another Australian has scored a century, but Melbourne's weather has once again intervened to all but definitely rob us of a result in the second Test against Pakistan. Skipper Steve Smith reached three figures in the middle session on Thursday, but one ball later the lack of light and impending rain forced players from the field for an early tea.
