Australia Post fails to deliver ahead of Xmas
Dozens of complaints about missing parcels and Christmas cards are pouring into the national carrier's Facebook and Twitter accounts every hour, as the clock ticks ever closer to Christmas Day. Frantic with just one more working day to go until the holidays, desperation is reaching its peak among those who are yet to receive their items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|27 min
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|33 min
|Mikey
|9
|Get your Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Adelaide
|56 min
|420Santa
|1
|'Tis the season of the social smoker
|5 hr
|JUST DIE ALREADY
|3
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|Fri
|Foo - the cock
|4
|Australia's disabled children at risk of being ...
|Dec 22
|Dutch
|1
|Hello Aussies
|Dec 21
|me and my dawg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC