Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat

Australia rang in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney, sending rainbow-colored showers into the night sky and defying the global terror attacks that cast a pall over 2016. Around 1.5 million people packed Australia's biggest city to watch as the midnight fireworks erupted from Sydney Harbor Bridge, with the extravaganza beamed to television sets and phones across the world.

