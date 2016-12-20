Australia kicks off global New Year party defying terror threat
Australia rang in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney, sending rainbow-colored showers into the night sky and defying the global terror attacks that cast a pall over 2016. Around 1.5 million people packed Australia's biggest city to watch as the midnight fireworks erupted from Sydney Harbor Bridge, with the extravaganza beamed to television sets and phones across the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|About 2000 women expected to sleep rough over C...
|2 hr
|Katzenjammas
|2
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|Karan
|55
|Targeted Individuals (gangstalking) and the Rh ... (Sep '14)
|22 hr
|Herassed
|37
|Where to get Quality Weed / Meds & Hashish in P...
|22 hr
|Rick
|2
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Melb...
|Thu
|Harvey
|1
|Australia pros and cons
|Dec 29
|Skipslayer
|2
|Want to get rid of smelly farts? Here's how you...
|Dec 28
|Foo McPoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC