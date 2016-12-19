Australia braced for heavy rain on Christmas Eve before warm Christmas Day
Heavy rain and flash flooding to dampen Christmas Eve in NSW - before the country swelters through a scorching Christmas Day Heavy rain, lightning and flash flooding could put a dampener on Christmas Eve but Christmas Day is set to be a scorcher. Parts of the country's southeast will swelter on Sunday, with humidity in the region expected to approach or exceed December records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|1 hr
|Skipslayer
|5
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Mo ham head
|55
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|15 hr
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC