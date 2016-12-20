Australia and France to seal next generation sub deal
France and Australia will sign a multi-billion dollar deal - which Paris has billed as the "contract of the century" - for 12 state-of-the-art submarines, their defense ministers said Monday. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and France's Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian will ink the inter-governmental accord in Adelaide, with the French shipbuilder DCNS designing and building the Shortfin Barracudas.
