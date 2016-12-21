7 missing in Australia's Northern Ter...

7 missing in Australia's Northern Territory

Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

Seven people including a child and an Asian tourist are missing after heavy rain over Christmas caused severe flooding in Australia's Northern Territory. Two cars went missing on Christmas Day while driving between Kiwirrkurra and Kintore, across the Western Australian and Northern Territory borders, police said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Australia

