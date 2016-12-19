7 arrested in Australia for Christmas Day terror plot
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has issued a call to action to her rank and file to fight Republican efforts to scrap MELBOURNE, Australia - Police say they have arrested seven suspects who allegedly planned a series of bomb attacks in the heart of Australia's second largest city on Christmas Day. Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Friday the seven had been inspired by the Islamic State group and had planned attacks on Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and St. Paul's Cathedral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Australia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick of politics: Ten charts that show why Dona...
|1 hr
|Skipslayer
|5
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Mo ham head
|55
|White Women and Body Odor (Jul '09)
|7 hr
|Slick guy
|77
|Asians that think they are white and try to act... (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Chuck
|41
|I hate Black guy-white girl porn. (Nov '12)
|12 hr
|TomatoMike
|12
|The Australian Liberty Alliance (Jan '15)
|15 hr
|mr natural
|18
|Trump's pick for HHS Secretary traded medical s...
|15 hr
|Mikey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Australia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC