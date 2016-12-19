7 arrested in Australia for Christmas Day terror plot

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has issued a call to action to her rank and file to fight Republican efforts to scrap MELBOURNE, Australia - Police say they have arrested seven suspects who allegedly planned a series of bomb attacks in the heart of Australia's second largest city on Christmas Day. Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters on Friday the seven had been inspired by the Islamic State group and had planned attacks on Melbourne's Flinders Street train station, neighboring Federation Square and St. Paul's Cathedral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.