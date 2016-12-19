1900 Queensland motorists fined for speeding on Christmas Eve
Police have fined 1900 speeding motorists from across Queensland on Saturday, including one motorcyclist who was allegedly clocked travelling more than double the speed limit near Maryborough. Police stopped the 38-year-old rider on the Bruce Highway at Cherwell about 7.15pm after he was allegedly travelling 240km/h in a 100km/h zone.
