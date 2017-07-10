'We need a strategy': US senators cal...

'We need a strategy': US senators call for coherent policy on Afghanistan from Trump

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators visiting Afghanistan on Tuesday called for a new strategy from the Trump administration to turn the tide against an increasingly strong Taliban insurgency and end the longest war in U.S. history. The delegation led by Senator John McCain was in Kabul on a regional trip that included two days in neighboring Pakistan.

