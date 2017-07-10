US soldier killed in Afghanistan

US soldier killed in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense announced that Pfc. Hansen B. Kirkpatrick, 19, of Wasilla, Alaska died from wounds received during an "indirect fire attack."

