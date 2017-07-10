US officials meet to discuss response to North Korea missile launch
Trump administration national security, military and diplomatic officials are holding an unexpected July 4 meeting to discuss what options might be needed if it is determined by the US that North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, several administration officials tell CNN. US military technical experts are now reviewing all data and intelligence gathered by US satellites, aircraft and other systems to determine if North Korea's claim that it fired an intercontinental missile is true.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|17 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Jun 30
|BuildTheWall
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|86
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
