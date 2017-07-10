US officials meet to discuss response to North Korea missile launch

Trump administration national security, military and diplomatic officials are holding an unexpected July 4 meeting to discuss what options might be needed if it is determined by the US that North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, several administration officials tell CNN. US military technical experts are now reviewing all data and intelligence gathered by US satellites, aircraft and other systems to determine if North Korea's claim that it fired an intercontinental missile is true.

