US officials meet to discuss response...

US officials meet to discuss response to North Korea missile launch

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Trump administration national security, military and diplomatic officials are holding an unexpected July 4 meeting to discuss what options might be needed if it is determined by the US that North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, several administration officials tell CNN. US military technical experts are now reviewing all data and intelligence gathered by US satellites, aircraft and other systems to determine if North Korea's claim that it fired an intercontinental missile is true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... 17 hr True Christian wi... 3
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,712 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC