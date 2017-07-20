Trump to get China, Japan leaders on ...

Trump to get China, Japan leaders on the phone

9 hrs ago

US President Donald Trump will make back-to-back phone calls to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, the White House announced Saturday night. Trump and Abe will speak at 8 p.m. ET.

