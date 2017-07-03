Samsung to Invest $19 Billion in Chip...

Samsung to Invest $19 Billion in Chip, Display Plants

7 hrs ago

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it will invest 21.4 trillion won in the next four years in its memory chip and display plants in South Korea. The South Korean company's announcement comes as the global memory chip industry enjoys a massive boom thanks to a surge in demand for microchips.

Chicago, IL

