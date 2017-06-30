S. Korea's president seeks talks with Kim Jong Un

South Korea's new liberal president said he's willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid heightened animosities in the wake of the North's first intercontinental ballistic missile test-launch. During a speech Thursday ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Germany, President Moon Jae-in also proposed the two Koreas resume reunions of families separated by war, stop hostile activities along their heavily fortified border and cooperate on the 2018 Winter Olympics to be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

