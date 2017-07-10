'Robot waitress' draws customers to Pakistani pizza joint

'Robot waitress' draws customers to P...

A robot waitress serves food to customers at a pizza restaurant in Multan, Pakistan, Thursday, July 6, 2017. A Pakistani engineer says sale of Pizza at his father's shop has doubled in recent months after he introduced first ever robot to serve food to customers in the central city of Multan.

