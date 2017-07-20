Ohio Marine's belongings find themsel...

Ohio Marine's belongings find themselves returning home

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

He was 24 and had been in the Helmand Province in Afghanistan - "the worst of the hellhole" - for maybe five months, his dad said. The proud Marine had a new wife back in Georgia, and he was going to be shipping home to her soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jun 26 Newtonian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC